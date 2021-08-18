Basements flood in Herriman after burst of rain

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – On Wednesday, a burst of heavy rain caused flooding in two homes in Herriman.

As water surged down Silver Bowl Dr., city crews brought out pumps and nearby residents came together to help.

In one basement, neighbors worked furiously to carry out items that had become wet with floodwater.

You can see the smashed window where water rushed into and flooded this Herriman basement. Family and community rushing to remove wet items from basement. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/3qVV5BkrkZ — Nick McGurk (@NickMcGurkTV) August 18, 2021

“The whole basement, the whole basement. They have instruments, all this equipment that is now trash. Windows burst, because the water went down in the windowsills. There’s beds, everything — everything down there is ruined,” said neighbor Sarah Brunson.

Meanwhile, Herriman City officials distributed sandbags at Butterfield Park and warned residents to stay away from city creeks and canals.