Baseball field named in memory of 12-year-old boy who died in crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – There is a new plaque hanging from the fence of baseball field #4 at Ron Wood ballpark in West Jordan.

The “Miles Moffat Field” was named during the annual closing ceremonies held on Wednesday night in honor of one of their league players who died last Friday in a car accident on Mountain View Corridor.

The event is held to celebrate the closing of each season, but this year started with a tribute to #8, Miles, a boy with a friendly smile, a soft heart, and a great love for the game of baseball.

Brian Beebe, President of the WJCH league, describes the league as a family, a bond created over many years through hundreds of players, relationships that often last a lifetime.

The Moffat family has been a part of this league for 13 years and together, Richard, Heather, and their three children attended the ceremony Wednesday night where they were greeted with love, support, and a lot of tears from friends and teammates.

It was here they were told field #4 would now bear their youngest son’s name for as long as WJCH league plays at these fields.

After the ceremony, the family stayed and watched as Richard coached young Miles’ team “Teal Steal” in the championship game against “Major Red.” All the players in the game wore the #8, a game played with one special angel in the outfield to root them on.

Miles had recently been selected to play on the 12U All-Star team, which was announced Wednesday night during the ceremony and introductions into the players selected for both the 11 and 12-year-old teams.

It was a special night, meant to honor a 12-year-old boy whose legacy will never be forgotten, not just for his bubbly and outgoing personality but for the exemplary way in which he was a teammate and friend to all who knew him.

“Miles could become friends with anyone and strike up a conversation with a total stranger. We can see the impact his life had on others from the GREAT outpouring of love and support from Family, Friends, Neighbors and People that never knew or had the chance to meet Miles. Miles’ life has touched his baseball community in a great way,” reads his obituary.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at the Sycamores Stake Center, 7580 Abbotsbury Lane, West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday, June 11, from the hours of 6 – 8 pm and Saturday from 10 – 10:40. Both viewings will be held at the church.

For those wishing to help the family with medical costs and funeral expenses, a GoFundMe was set up along with an account at Mountain America Credit Union and Venmo. All of the information to help donate is listed in the GoFundMe link.