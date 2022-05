SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bargain store chain Dollar General is currently opening more stores than any other retailer.

The company says they opened 1,000 locations last year, and they’re on track to open another 1,100 this year.

That’s a pace of about three per day.

Analysts say inflation is causing shoppers to choose Dollar General because their prices are 20% lower than grocery stores and 44% cheaper than drugstores.