Barbecue grill catches Layton home on fire

LAYTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five are now displaced after a fire consumed the side of their home, Saturday evening.

According to Jason Cook with the Layton Fire Department, on June 19, firefighters were dispatched to an area near 1472 North and 2570 West for reports of a grill fire around 6:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the owner was grilling on their back porch when the grill caught fire. Crews share the fire then spread up the side of the home and into the attic.

Cook tells ABC4, the owner did manage to douse the grill fire, but the Layton Fire Department had to cut a significant hole in the upper floor of the home to put the attic fire out.

Officials say the family of five are displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

Cook details the fire resulted in $150,000 worth of smoke and water damage.

There are no reported injuries.