Banjo suspends Utah contracts amid third-party audit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Banjo is suspending all Utah contracts after state officials pulled out of one contract and reviewed another.

The news comes after CEO Damien Patton admitted to being apart of a Tennessee white supremest group in the early ’90s.

A company statement reads:

Following yesterday’s announcement by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Banjo has decided to suspend all Utah contracts by not ingesting any government data or providing any services to government entities until an independent third party audit has been contracted and completed. Banjo believes that any company working with the government should be subject to audits and oversight.

The audit will have direct oversight by the state and will look to ensure there’s no bias in the technology, that Banjo is not a surveillance company and that all data for the state is being handled per the contract.

Banjo’s mission is to save lives and minimize human suffering to help first responders in emergency situations while not invading people’s civil liberties and rights. We are looking forward to the audit to show that we can build technology to help save lives and protect people’s rights.

