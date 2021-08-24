‘Band-Aid Bandit’ arrested by FBI in Utah, accused of robbing multiple banks

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – An alleged serial bank robber, dubbed the “Band-Aid Bandit,” has been taken into custody in Utah by federal officials. In the federal indictment, the Herriman man has been charged with committing seven robberies across the Wasatch Front.

According to the FBI, 32-year-old Cody Jensen was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 19, by special agents and members of the agency’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

Below are the robberies in which Jensen is being charged in committing:

While investigating, the FBI had nicknamed the unidentified robber as the “Band-Aid Bandit” because he had been seen wearing bandages on his fingers during the robberies. Jensen is now scheduled to make an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City on Aug. 31, 2021.

In August 2020, the FBI asked for the public’s help to identify the ‘Band-Aid Bandit’. At the time, they released some details about the robberies:

On December 9, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter located on South Jordan Gateway. He presented a note threatening a weapon, and left in a Volkswagen.

On January 3, 2020, at approximately 3:26 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods located in Salt Lake City, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the store.

On February 7, 2020, at approximately 5:19 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 4080 West 9000 South in West Jordan. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the area in a Volkswagen. After this incident, the man was nicknamed the “TGIF Bandit.”

On February 28, 2020, at approximately 4:11 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug in Lehi. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the area in Volkswagen.

On May 5, 2020, at approximately 12:10 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 1174 West 600 North in Salt Lake City. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the area in a Volkswagen.

On July 25, 2020, at approximately 11:17 a.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the Goldenwest Credit Union inside the Macey’s grocery store in Lehi. He presented a note threatening a weapon.

On August 27, 2020, at approximately 5:57 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside the Bowman’s Market in Kaysville. He presented a note threatening a weapon.

Federal court records show Jensen faces four counts of robbery of a credit union and three counts of robbery of a bank. Details about the robberies have not been released.