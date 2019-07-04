Balloon festival ignites tradition, rather than flames

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of people gathered at Fox Field to watch hot air balloons rise into the morning sky as part of a 35-year tradition, but this year, the balloons didn’t fly.

Curt Bramble, a Provo Balloon Festival organizer/balloon pilot, says it’s because flying is contingent based on observations made from weather charts.

“The sun is bright, the sky is blue, the grass is green, and the wind is very squirrely,” Bramble says. “As a pilot, organizer, we want to fly, but we want to fly safe.”

While pilots weren’t able to fly, they didn’t want to turn away people who traveled from all over to attend the Provo Balloon Festival to leave disappointed. So, instead, they stood their balloons up on the grass.

Thirty-one multi-colored balloons wavered in the air as the public was invited to talk with the pilots and learn more about the hot air balloons.

Balloon pilot Bruce Dutson, of Phoenix, says he’s been coming to the Provo Balloon Festival for 20 years now and it’s his favorite event to attend.

“It’s so clean, the people are so nice,” Dutson says. “This event with 8-10,000 people that come out, we like to show off our toys. It’s just so much fun, just so much energy.”

While it can be disappointing to not be able to fly, Dutson says he is just happy to be here and enjoys catching up with those he hasn’t seen in a year.

“It’s almost like a family reunion,” Dutson says. “Provo is a family town and this is part of my family.”

Some members of the Felix family have been attending the festival for 30 years now and they say it’s a long-standing tradition as a tribute to their wife, mother and grandmother who stayed at Utah Valley Hospital when she had leukemia.

“She remembers looking out at the balloons with the thought, ‘I will live to see this again’ and that kind of gave her motivation,” says Jan Felix about his wife. “So, we’ve made it an annual thing to come back here to celebrate her recovery.”

Even though the balloons didn’t fly, Felix says he’s here with his family and excited to celebrate the Fourth of July with them.

The hot air balloons will attempt to fly Friday-Saturday, July 5-6, at 6 a.m. at Fox Field, N. 300 West Street.