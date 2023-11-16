SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ballet West will be performing The Nutcracker at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. this December.

In the last 50 years, only 15 companies have been invited to perform the holiday classic at the Kennedy Center. This marks the fourth invitation for Ballet West; America’s first and longest-running Nutcracker.

William Christensen first choreographed the beloved ballet for Ballet West nearly 80 years ago. It was the first staged full-length production in the United States.



The production has been praised by Salt Lake audiences and has been recognized as a “national treasure” by Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who believes it should be celebrated by locals and tourists alike.

Before taking to the stage at the Capital Theatre in Salt Lake, Ballet West will present seven shows to Kennedy Center audiences, Nov. 22 – 26. Audiences can see The Nutcracker locally in Ogden Dec. 1 – 3 at the Browning Center for the Performing Arts, at Weber State, before the iconic Capital Theatre run December 8 – 27, including a noon show on Christmas Eve.

(Photo by Beau Person courtesy Ballet West.)

“Ballet West’s The Nutcracker is exciting, fun-filled, and joyous,” said Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute. “It is a great introduction to people who have never seen ballet but remains substantial and fulfilling for people who know and love this multi-faceted art form.”

Tickets start at $36 and are available online at www.balletwest.org or by calling (801) 869-6900.