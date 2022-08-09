SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Getting the kids ready for school can be very time-consuming whether you’re shopping for clothes, and supplies, or getting them ready for their favorite haircut. An upcoming event will provide school supplies and haircuts to kids 17 and under.

The Back to School supply drive will be held at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Arts (UMOCA) on August 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Haircuts will be provided by Esmerelda of Royalty Barbershop in West Valley City and Kiirt Banks of My Kulture.

There will be music, bounce houses, and kids’ art activities for free also.

Prior to the event, school supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

UMOCA (20 S West Temple St in Salt Lake City)

Fade One Barbershop (3804 S Highland Drive in Salt Lake City)

Royalty Barbershop (3536 W 3100 S in West Valley City)

Costa Vida (213 E 12300 S in Draper)

Vape Ave (75 900 E in Salt Lake City)

School supplies can also be dropped off on the day of the event. UMOCA will hold supplies for one week after the event for people to continue to pick up.

The remainder of the supplies will be donated to schools and families in need.

The event is presented by Mac Life LLC and iVipp App.