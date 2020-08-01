Back to class: Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind finalize re-opening plan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind finalized their re-opening plan this week, tailored to the unique needs of their student body.

Unlike most districts, they will be taking everyone’s temperature every day including all staff and students. Class sizes are already between three and six students per teacher and classes will stay together during staggered breaks and lunch times.

Masks will be required, but modified. Face shields will be more regularly used in classes for students who are deaf and fabric masks in classes for students who are blind.

Students with more specific health risks will be able to learn from home virtually and with the possibility of in-person visits from teachers in the future.