Babysitter walks in on 34-year-old registered sex offender sexually abusing 4-year-old boy

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 34-year-old registered sex offender was caught sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy, police said.

According to arresting documents, police were called on Tuesday to a Salt Lake County home on a report of sex assault case regarding a 4-year-old boy.

Police said the child was dropped off at his babysitter’s house, who has been his caretaker his entire life.

The babysitter had gone upstairs to get ready for the day and the boy was sitting in the living room downstairs watching TV.

According to a probable cause statement, when the woman came back downstairs, she found Christopher Austin Ruth had shown up at the house and was sitting on the couch with the child on his lap. Documents state she saw Ruth sexually assaulting the child.

The woman yelled at the man and asked him what he was doing to the child and Ruth got up and walked out the front door.

Police interviewed Ruth at his home and he told them “all he did was give the child a hug and kissed him on the cheek. “

Ruth is currently a registered sex offender on the Utah registry from a 2006 conviction in Michigan for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child 13-16 years old.

A background check in Utah shows Ruth has prior convictions for drug possession, domestic violence criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing. He was also convicted in 2010 for failing to register as a sex offender.