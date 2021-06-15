Baby deer reunited with mother in Alpine

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers from the Lone Peak Police Department were busy helping an adorable baby deer in Alpine Tuesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a baby deer under a vehicle in Alpine.

When officers arrived, they found the baby deer, who officers said was about the size of a cat, separated from its mother.

Courtesy: Lone Peak Police Department

The baby deer, nicknamed “Bambi” by the officers, eventually went back to its mother who was nearby.

If you ever encounter a baby deer separated from its mother, the best thing to do it is to leave it alone, the Lone Peak Police Department advises.

“They eventually will get up and head off with their mom,” the department said in the Facebook post.

This baby deer had the right idea to stay in the shade, as Utah temperatures approach record highs heading into Monday evening.