Ayoola Ajayi’s ex-wife speaks as investigators take more evidence from his home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As first reported by ABC4 news, crime scene investigators were back at the Fairpark home of Ayoola Ajayi on Wednesday.

They searched his garage, his backyard, and his home. ABC4 cameras captured video of the investigators beginning around 3:30 p.m. It was just hours after Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced formal charges against the 31-year-old in the murder of Mackenzie Lueck.

Ajayi is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body. All are felonies.

Shortly after news broke of the formal charges, ABC4 spoke to the suspect’s ex-wife Tenisha Ajayi.

By phone, she tells ABC4, “Yes, I do” when asked whether or not she believes her ex-husband killed Mackenzie Lueck. Tenisha goes on to say her ex-husband “threatened” her, but didn’t elaborate when we asked.

“I’m disappointed in him,” said Tenisha. “I’m so disappointed in him. I don’t know much else to say.”

ABC4 also spoke with some of Ajayi’s neighbors. Off-camera, some telling us their worst fears were confirmed that this happened in their neighborhood.

It was in the backyard of Ajayi’s home where Gill said Wednesday that a bone, scalp and muscular tissue all belonging to Mackenzie were located.

Officials said it was after Ajayi burned the 23-year-old University of Utah student’s body on June 17th and June 18th in an area behind his garage. Gill said Ajayi’s phone pinged on June 25th at Logan Canyon. That location is where Lueck’s body was later found on July 3rd.

Despite being too disturbed to go on-camera, one neighbor told ABC4 that he’s taking the time to water a tree located in front of Ajayi’s home. His hope is to keep it alive for Mackenzie.

Neighbors are also maintaining the memorial outside of Ajayi’s home dedicated to Lueck.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: