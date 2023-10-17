SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This December, ABC4 News is welcoming a strong new addition to our team.

Brien McElhatten has already made an impact and achieved quite a lot in the 15 years since launching his journalism and storytelling career in 2008 at WPTA in Fort Wayne, Ind. In addition to his work in Indiana, he’s reported and anchored locally, nationally, and internationally for KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona, and the syndicated magazine program “The List.” He returned to WPTA in Fort Wayne in 2015 to anchor the station’s primary weekday newscasts.

“I’ve always approached journalism as a community service,” said McElhatten. “We’re at our best when we serve the public interest by asking meaningful questions, uncovering facts, and exploring solutions to our toughest problems. When rumors and disinformation often spread faster than the truth, good journalism plays a critical role in helping us stay informed. I know ABC4 is committed to that.”

“Brien will be a great asset to our growing team of journalists at Utah’s first television station,” said Mark Danielson, Vice President and General Manager of ABC4-CW30, Salt Lake City. “Brien embraces fresh perspectives and will help illuminate stories that matter to Utahns.”

McElhatten describes himself as a “dogged pursuer of truth.” He is recognized professionally by his peers for excellent writing and investigative journalism skills. He is the recipient of several prestigious journalism awards and honors, including six Edward R. Murrow Awards, six Regional Emmy Awards, and multiple honors from the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. He is also a skilled broadcast videographer, editor, and audio expert.

“I am so pleased we were able to attract a top-notch talent like Brien McElhatten,” says Nancy Bauer, Director of News at ABC4/CW30. “Brien is a strong journalist, who loves to tell stories about the people in his community. He will be a great addition to our ABC4 family.”

Brien, along with his wife Krista, and their young daughter Millie, look forward to establishing their home in Utah and engaging with their new community and neighbors. McElhatten joins ABC4 News Anchor Emily Florez, Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy, and Sports Anchors Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff on ABC4 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 4.

“Family is at the center of everything we do, and this community already feels warm and welcoming. We can’t wait to explore it and meet our neighbors,” says McElhatten. “I’m thrilled to join the team at ABC4. Their commitment to meaningful journalism and enthusiasm for the community resonated with me.”

“Together, Brien will help ABC4 News continue its legacy of impactful reporting and solid journalistic values – these are Good4Utah,” adds Danielson.

ABC4, Utah’s First Television Station, along with Utah’s CW30 and MeTV 4.2, are owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ABC4 and CW30 programs more than 48 hours of news, lifestyle, sports, and political programming a week, broadcasting throughout Utah and into sections of Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, and Arizona.