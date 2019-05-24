Newsfore Opt-In Form

Award for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its efforts in making Utah better

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ED5A5572_1558736315716.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was honored on Thursday night at the governor’s mansion along with a handful of other organizations.

All eight local organizations received the “Your Utah, Your Future” award for their efforts in making Utah a better place.

The award sponsored by Envision Utah is meant to help all aspects of life in Utah to improve.

One of the major contributions by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is earthquake-proofing its historical buildings like temples and other administration buildings on Temple Square.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

Serial cyberstalker who threatened women gets prison term

New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"

DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole

Thumbnail for the video titled "DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole"

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS