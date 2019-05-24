Award for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its efforts in making Utah better

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was honored on Thursday night at the governor’s mansion along with a handful of other organizations.

All eight local organizations received the “Your Utah, Your Future” award for their efforts in making Utah a better place.

The award sponsored by Envision Utah is meant to help all aspects of life in Utah to improve.



One of the major contributions by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is earthquake-proofing its historical buildings like temples and other administration buildings on Temple Square.