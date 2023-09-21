SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Interstate 215 between California Ave. and Interstate 80 will be down to one lane each way this weekend in Salt Lake City due to road construction.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures will begin Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. and will last until 3 a.m. the following morning. Lanes will open again on Saturday morning until around 10 p.m., when they will again be closed down to one lane each way through Monday, Sept. 25 at 4 a.m.

UDOT officials said to expect delays of up to 15 minutes, and they’re urging drivers headed to the Salt Lake International Airport to take a different route, if possible.

UDOT said they are repairing pavement on the I-215 bridge over Indiana Ave. These closures are expected to continue for several more weekends. This weekend’s construction is part of a larger project to repair bridge pavement along I-215.

As always, construction is weather-dependent, so closures are subject to change.

Visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.