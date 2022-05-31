UTAH (ABC4) – A strain of avian flu, or bird flu, continues to spread across the country, and it may already be taking a toll on your grocery budget.

The CDC now reports more than 350 confirmed cases of the H5N1 strain in commercial and private poultry farms across the U.S.

This affects nearly 40 states and close to 40 million birds.

Experts say when a case is confirmed in a flock, all birds have to be culled, or killed, to prevent further spread of the virus.

The effects of this are already being felt across the country, with prices already increasing here in Utah.

This means at your local markets and even at big chain grocery stores, with experts saying prices are likely to continue rising for the time being.