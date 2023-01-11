SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Avian flu cases in wild birds have been confirmed in four additional Utah counties, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

DWR states the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds in Utah was confirmed in April 2022. Now, the virus has been detected in birds in four more counties since September 2022: Duchesne, Morgan, Summit and Uintah County.

The virus had previously been confirmed in the following counties:

Cache

Carbon

Davis

Millard

Salt Lake

Sanpete

Tooele

Utah

Weber

The rate of positive highly pathogenic avian influenza detections reportedly decreased during the summer months, but there was an increase in detections and positive cases during the fall migration and winter months, DWR states.

Here is a breakdown of the most recently confirmed cases in new areas of Utah:

Uintah County

A red-tailed hawk was found in western Uintah County on Jan. 1.

Several other dead birds were also found in the county, and test results are currently pending.

Duchesne County

A Canada goose was found in a yard in Roosevelt on Jan. 3.

Six Canada geese and one duck were found near Roosevelt on Jan. 4.

Another Canada goose was found in a yard in Roosevelt on Jan. 5.

A dead goose was found in Myton on Jan. 7.

Several other dead birds were also found in the county, and test results are currently pending.

Summit County

A duck was found in Summit County on Sept. 29.

Morgan County