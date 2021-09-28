Average Utahn would give up 4 years of their life to keep drinking alcohol, says survey

(ABC4) – How many years of your life are you willing to miss out on to continue drinking alcohol?

Alcohol.org recently surveyed 3,700 Americans asking how many years of life they are willing to miss in order to be able to continue drinking alcohol.

Utahns, on average, reported among the greatest number of years, saying they are willing to miss four years of their life to continue drinking. Residents in three states – Idaho, Nevada, and South Carolina – reported the greatest number of years they are willing to miss at five.

Most states – 21, to be exact – reported willingness to give up three years of their life to continue consuming alcohol. Residents in 14 states, including Utah, are willing to give up four years of their life, on average, to continue drinking while residents in 11 states would give up two years.

Those living in just one state, Oklahoma, say they would sacrifice just one year of their life, on average. That is the lowest reported in the Alcohol.org survey.

Here is a table courtesy of Alcohol.org of how many years of life Americans are willing to miss out on to continue drinking alcohol:

State Years Alabama 3 Alaska 4 Arizona 4 Arkansas 3 California 4 Colorado 3 Connecticut 3 Delaware 3 Florida 4 Georgia 3 Hawaii 2 Idaho 5 Illinois 3 Indiana 2 Iowa 3 Kansas 2 Kentucky 4 Louisiana 4 Maine 3 Maryland 3 Massachusetts 4 Michigan 3 Minnesota 4 Mississippi 2 Missouri 2 Montana 2 Nebraska 4 Nevada 5 New Hampshire 2 New Jersey 3 New Mexico 4 New York 3 North Carolina 3 North Dakota 2 Ohio 3 Oklahoma 1 Oregon 4 Pennsylvania 4 Rhode Island 4 South Carolina 5 South Dakota 2 Tennessee 3 Texas 3 Utah 4 Vermont 2 Virginia 3 Washington 3 West Virginia 3 Wisconsin 3 Wyoming 2

In its Life vs. Liquor guide, Alcohol.org includes data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show excessive alcohol use is responsible for 261 deaths per day, on average, amounting to more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year. More than 80% of deaths attributed to alcohol are among adults 35-years-old or older.

A third of the respondents to Alcohol.org’s survey say they have ignored frequent studies warning of the health risks of alcohol. Almost half of those surveyed say they think moderate drinking has health benefits. In 2010, the CDC reports alcohol abuse cost the U.S. $249 billion alone.

Alcohol.org, belonging to the American Addiction Centers, offers information about the effects of alcohol, alcoholism, treatments, and additional resources.