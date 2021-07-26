Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon, higher in Utah

CAMARILLO, Calif. (ABC4/AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Locally, Utah’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.86, 64 cents higher than the national average. Gas is most expensive across south-central counties like Beaver, Piute, Wayne, and Garfield, as well as Rich and Daggett counties.

To find the cheapest gallon of gas in Utah, AAA reports you would have to travel to Washington or San Juan counties in southern Utah, or Sanpete, Duchesne, or Uintah counties. Even there, the average price for gas is between $3.70 and $3.81.

Below is a map, courtesy of AAA, showing the average cost of gas statewide.

Courtesy AAA

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.