UPDATE: Wednesday, March 15 // 8:12 a.m. : Logan City Police have confirmed Logan Canyon is now open for travel

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah roads – one in Logan Canyon and another near Huntington – have been closed early Wednesday morning after avalanches reportedly blocked traffic.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed SR-31 at mile maker 31 near Huntington was closed following an avalanche just after 7 a.m. on March 15. Just before 7 a.m., Logan City Police and UDOT confirmed US-89 between mile marker 462 and 587 in Logan Canyon was also closed due to an avalanche in the area.

UDOT estimates the SR-31 closure will last for the next 16 hours. Logan City Police said US-89 will be closed at least until 9 a.m.

Crews are reportedly working on clearing the roads but are asking the public to plan their travel and avoid these roads according.

In addition to the avalanche road closures, UHP said SR-191 recently had a rock slide and may be temporarily closed until it can be cleared. UHP said SR-10 to I-70 is still currently open to traffic.