Avalanche transceivers recalled due to signal transmission issues

UTAH (ABC4) – Around 66,000 avalanche transceivers have been recalled after the devices reportedly were suffering from signal issues.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company Black Diamond, based out of Salt Lake City, has recalled “PIEPS DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport Avalanche Transceivers” after the devices reportedly “switched modes unexpectedly when not locked or installed in the harness.

The CPSC says that when the signal switches unexpectedly, “it will prevent the transceiver from transmitting a signal and can make it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche, which can result in severe bodily harm or death.”

Black Diamond has received 65 reports of the transceivers switching modes unexpectedly. One death was reported after a skier in British Columbia got caught in an avalanche after suffering a broken arm and minor injuries.

The transceivers are typically worn by skiers so that they can be located in the event of an avalanche.

Out of the 66,100 units being recalled, CPSC says about 12,500 of the transceivers were sold in Canada.

Consumers are advised to contact Black Diamond by phone at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at dsprecall@bdel.com, or online at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, and click on “Safety Recall” located at the top of the webpage.

Consumers will then be able to receive a free replacement hard case carrying system and user guide, which can be used with the recalled transceivers.