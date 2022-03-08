COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation has announced road closures in Snowbird, Alta, and Cottonwood Canyon.

UDOT says SR 210 will be closed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for avalanche mitigation. Uphill traffic will close at Gat B at 12:30 a.m. and downhill traffic will close at the Snowbird entry at Gate C at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

State Route 210 should be reopened by 8 a.m. Wednesday according to UDOT.

UDOT Avalanche is also closing the north side of Little Cottonwood Canyon from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.