UPDATE: Roads open after avalanche mitigation closes Big Cottonwood Canyon roads

MONDAY 1/3/22 9:26 a.m.

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have now reopened along SR-190 after avalanche mitigation efforts on Monday.

UDOT officials closed the Big Cottonwood Canyon road earlier due to severe avalanche dangers.

Higher elevations across Utah are still under considerable avalanche danger this week. Over New Year’s weekend, the danger was significant and officials were warning travelers to take extreme caution, especially in higher elevations.

ORIGINAL STORY: Avalanche mitigation closes Big Cottonwood Canyon roads, plan ahead

MONDAY 1/3/22 7:15 a.m.

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Roads will be closed along SR-190 on Monday morning for avalanche mitigation.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the road closure along Big Cottonwood Canyon will begin at 8:15 a.m. Helicopter avalanche mitigation efforts will commence, targeting the Big Cottonwood Canyon Kessler and Argenta backcountry area.

Backcountry Closure, BCC Argenta-Kessler,12:00 AM to 9:00 AM 01/03 Includes lower half of Cardiff fork https://t.co/ESDTyT3FGc pic.twitter.com/pu9ZZLqtOi — UDOT Avalanche (@UDOTavy) January 3, 2022

Drivers planning to head up the area should plan ahead and expect delays. Officials say the event is not a full canyon closure and traffic will be held between milepost 8.4 to 9.1.

The estimated reopening time is around 9 a.m., but that could change.

Stay updated on the most current Utah avalanche warnings by clicking here.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.