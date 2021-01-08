UPDATE: Officials confirm man buried in Park City avalanche, search continues

FRIDAY 01/08/20 1:20 p.m.

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials confirm that a man is buried in Friday morning’s avalanche.

On January 8, Summit County Sheriff informed the public that they do believe one adult male has been caught in the slide.

“Avalanche Update – teams are working to make the area safe so they can begin search efforts. Based on firsthand witness information, we believe one adult male has been buried in the avalanche. The avalanche occurred in the Dutch Draw area of the backcountry,” the Summit County Sheriff shares.

The avalanche erupted in Dutch Draw, an area notorious for avalanches high above the Canyons Resort.

According to officials, a helicopter is up in the air searching for the man caught in the slide.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.

ORIGINAL STORY: Avalanche erupts in Park City, Officials search for possible person caught in slide

FRIDAY 01/08/20 11:32 a.m.

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to an avalanche, Friday morning.

On January 8, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirms an avalanche has erupted in Dutch Draw, an area notorious for avalanches high above the Canyons Resort.

According to officials, a helicopter is up in the air searching for a “possible person” in the slide.

“We are currently working an #avalanche with a possible burial in the backcountry outside PC Mountain on the Canyons Village side. Search & Rescue and air support on scene. More information will be pushed once we get it,” shares Summit County’s Sheriff.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.