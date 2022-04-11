SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Andre Crouch and his son, Andrew Crouch like to ski and bike together. While the pair had planned on putting their skis away for the season, the snowstorm may be changing their plans.

“Mentally I’ve transitioned,” said Crouch, “but heck, one last gasp of skiing, I’m not going to complain about that either.”

Craig Gordon, an Avalanche Forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center said many People welcome the idea of wet weather in the desert.

“It’s great for our snowpack, it’s great for our water, it’s going to be an epic day of riding,” said Gordon.

But with snowfall comes avalanche danger–and a different type of danger compared to the middle of winter.

“It’s going to be a rapid change to the snowpack,” said Gordon, “whenever the snowpack goes through a rapid change, it comes back to life, it gets cranky, and we expect the avalanche danger to quickly ramp up as well.”

Gordon said that means human-triggered avalanches become more likely, and the best way to stay safe in the backcountry is to stay on low-angle terrain, check the forecast before you go, and stay aware of your surroundings.

“As the mountains are going to get a foot or two feet of snow, it’s going to be accompanied by very strong winds,” Gordon said, “we’ve had generally low avalanche danger the past couple of days, so don’t get lulled into a false sense of security, and definitely don’t let your stoke override some of your solid decision making.”