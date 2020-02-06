Avalanche danger set to spike with coming storms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A multi-day storm event will rapidly spike avalanche danger, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

There is no avalanche warning just yet, but that could change.

“The beauty with this storm, is that once we get past this weekend, we expect that this snowpack will slowly adjust,” said Craig Gordon, with Utah Avalanche Center.

“We just need to exercise a little bit of patience. The stoke is going to be high for new snow — but we just need to tone it down just a little bit, exercise some patience, and then we can start getting after it again,” added Gordon.

“We’ve been enjoying light, fluffy snow falling straight out of the sky. The next couple of days we’re going to see dense, heavy, wind-driven snow – it’s going to create a thick strong layer on top of all that light fluffy snow and it’s going to rapidly elevate avalanche danger in the backcountry,” said Gordon.

“The snowpack is a lot like people. It doesn’t like rapid change. So right now it’s happy in its own skin. Once we start rapidly adding weight, weight is exactly like stress to the weak layers in the snowpack, it’s going to react — it’s gonna get cranky,” he added.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Doctors respond to gray death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors respond to gray death"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

Senators react to Romney vote to convict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senators react to Romney vote to convict"

Singles in Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singles in Utah"

More than 100 dead cats found in freezer during raid of Virginia Beach home

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 100 dead cats found in freezer during raid of Virginia Beach home"

Romney votes to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romney votes to convict Trump in impeachment trial"
More Video News

Don't Miss