Avalanche danger set to spike with coming storms

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A multi-day storm event will rapidly spike avalanche danger, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

There is no avalanche warning just yet, but that could change.

“The beauty with this storm, is that once we get past this weekend, we expect that this snowpack will slowly adjust,” said Craig Gordon, with Utah Avalanche Center.

“We just need to exercise a little bit of patience. The stoke is going to be high for new snow — but we just need to tone it down just a little bit, exercise some patience, and then we can start getting after it again,” added Gordon.

“We’ve been enjoying light, fluffy snow falling straight out of the sky. The next couple of days we’re going to see dense, heavy, wind-driven snow – it’s going to create a thick strong layer on top of all that light fluffy snow and it’s going to rapidly elevate avalanche danger in the backcountry,” said Gordon.

“The snowpack is a lot like people. It doesn’t like rapid change. So right now it’s happy in its own skin. Once we start rapidly adding weight, weight is exactly like stress to the weak layers in the snowpack, it’s going to react — it’s gonna get cranky,” he added.

