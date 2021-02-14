Avalanche danger continues throughout the weekend, Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – Officials continue to advise Utah residents of high avalanche danger, Sunday.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, there is an avalanche warning in place for all the mountains in the state of Utah.

“HIGH avalanche danger expected for several days,” UAC echoes. “Dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Help us spread the word.”

Most roads leading to backcountry areas remain close as high avalanche danger persists throughout the weekend.

“Thanks for your patience during avalanche closure today! High traffic volumes and back ups currently on #SR210. Avoid blocking neighborhood access on Wasatch Blvd and expect uphill delays. #TravelWise,” shares Utah’s Department of Transportation.

Officials urge the public to stay observant of avalanche danger as the state anticipates snowstorm conditions throughout the weekend.

“We are seeing more avalanches, and more avalanche deaths specifically this year,” shares ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.

According to UPD Sgt Melody Cutler, when avalanche danger is a factor, actions must be taken seriously.

Cutler says nobody should be in the backcountry when avalanche risk is extremely high.

“I’m not sure if it’s the thrill or what it is, but it is really important to pay attention to those things,” shares Cutler.

Experts warn that anytime you’re going out in the backcountry to check the avalanche forecast, bring the essential gear and don’t go alone.