MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An incident on I-215 is blocking traffic near Murray.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4.com a man is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash on I-215 eastbound at State Street in Murray.

Traffic is being directed off of I-215 via the off-ramp to State Street. The closure is causing traffic to back up not only on I-215 but I-15.

UHP has now closed I-215 in this area.