Autistic Smith’s worker shot with pellet gun

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – On Jan. 8, a 17-year-old Smith’s worker, diagnosed with autism, was shot with a pellet gun during his shift.

At around 10:30 p.m., the employee was gathering shopping carts in the parking lot of a Smith’s grocery store located in Magna, when he was shot three times with a pellet or BB gun in his back.

The suspects are two men, who reportedly drove away laughing after the assault.

The men were captured on surveillance video, but the police have thus far been unable to apprehend the suspects.

Police are currently searching for information and can be contacted at (801) 743-7000. Any tips should reference case 22-2513.