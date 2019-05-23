Authorities: Suspect in deadly I-84 shooting in custody

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting along Interstate-84 was captured in Idaho Friday. Law enforcement agencies in Idaho and Utah confirmed 45-year-old Jonathan Lllana was arrested around 3:15 p.m.

Utah Highway Patrol said Llana was found about 10 miles from the original crash site outside Burley. Troopers said he managed to break into a house overnight and steal a side-by-side ATV.

[Previous report]

SNOWVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) -The Idaho State Police are asking for help in locating a homicide suspect who they say shot and killed a Salt Lake City man in Utah on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Dennis Gwyther, 50.

Dispatch in Box Elder County received a 911 call from the passenger in a Range Rover where the driver had been shot and killed while driving westbound on I-84 near milepost 21.

Utah Highway Patrol said the passenger was transported to Bear River Valley Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Officials with the Idaho State Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jonathan Llana.

Officials say Llana fled north to Idaho where he was stopped by Cassia County Deputies and the Idaho State Police. Officials say after being stopped Llana fled in his car and crashed into a canal near Raft River on I-86 in Idaho.

Llana then ran away on foot and has not been located since. Police are warning the public saying he is considered armed and dangerous.

Llana is described as 5’10”, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday. Llana faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide, both first-degree felonies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Idaho State Police at (208) 846-7550

