Authorities still searching for remains of mother and son amid boyfriend’s guilty plea

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Authorities continue to search for the remains of an Orem mother and her 3-year-old son after her boyfriend pleaded guilty in their deaths.

Christopher Poulson pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of murder and manslaughter in the deaths of Emily Almiron and her 3-year-old son Gabriel Almiron.

Emily and Gabriel disappeared in September 2015. Police arrested Poulson in Hawaii in 2017 two years after their disappearance, but their bodies have never been found.

Utah County Attorney’s Office, Orem City police, FBI hold a joint news conference to discuss Christopher Poulson plea deal. Poulson pleaded guilty in the September 2015 deaths of Emily Almiron and her 3-year-old son Gabriel. MORE: https://bit.ly/2KlgEbJ

Utah County Attorney’s Office, Orem Police Department, and the FBI held a joint news conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the investigation.

“This has been a case that has affected a lot of our officers, a lot of our employees. This has been a stressful case. It’s been a very emotional case. It’s one that we have known for very early on that there was something wrong. We never thought that she had just ran off,” said Orem City Chief of Police Gary Giles.

Poulson’s sentencing is set for September 26 at the Fourth District Court in Provo.

