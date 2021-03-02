Authorities search for two men accused of using stolen credit cards in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is search for two men accused of using stolen credit cards at a Saratoga Springs store.

A Tuesday Facebook post says the men were seen using the cards, which were reportedly taken out of vehicles in Eagle Mountain near Pony Express Elementary.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is sharing these two photos of the suspects:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Turner at 801-851-4023 or 801-789-6707.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scams in Utah went up 25% from 2019 to 2020 with almost 50,000 Utahns falling victim to scamming.