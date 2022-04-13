EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Authorities are searching for a missing man named Jonathan Baker last seen on April 7, 2022.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office says Baker was last heard from after contacting his son from the Moonshine Wash area just south of Green River.

Authorities say Baker drives a blue Toyota Tacoma truck with Montana license plates. The truck has a cargo carrier mounted on top.

(Courtesy of The Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of The Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of The Emery County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies have searched the surrounding areas and trailheads, but have not yet located the man.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Baker or know of his whereabouts to call deputies at (435) 381-2404.