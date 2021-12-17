Authorities search for missing Grand County teen

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him?

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last spotted on Wednesday Dec. 15.

Deputies say 17-year-old Noah Henri was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Authorities say he was last known to be hitchhiking to Salt Lake City.

If you have seen this person or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Grand County Dispatch at (435) 259-4321.