Authorities search for missing Grand County teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him?

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last spotted on Wednesday Dec. 15.

Deputies say 17-year-old Noah Henri was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Authorities say he was last known to be hitchhiking to Salt Lake City.

If you have seen this person or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Grand County Dispatch at (435) 259-4321.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories