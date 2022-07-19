TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this girl?

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Taneil Shields, a teenage girl from Taylorsville.

Shields was last seen leaving her home on July 4. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes, a black and white button-up jersey, black and white high-top Vans and had her hair straightened.

Officials say Shields’ mother was taking a nap when the girl left her home on July 4. She has not been seen or heard from since. She did not bring her cell phone or any personal belongings with her at the time.

If you have seen this girl or know of her whereabouts, contact Detective Dean with the Taylorsville Police Department at (801) 840-4000 and reference case #TY-22-21608.