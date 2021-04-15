UPDATE: Suspect in custody following Roy incident

Authorities on scene of incident in Roy, Utah. (ABC4)

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 7:57 a.m.

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old man is in custody after an incident in Roy.

Authorities confirmed to ABC4 Thursday morning that they were investigating an ‘incident,’ but no additional details had been released.

A suspect, identified as 48-year-old Daniel Johnson, has been taken into custody, investigators tell ABC4.

Booking details for Johnson show he was arrested on charges of murder, obstruction of justice, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted individual, and abuse or desecration of a dead human body.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.

Original Story: Authorities responding to ‘incident’ in Roy

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 6:26 a.m.

Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.