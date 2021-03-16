UPDATE: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle, Murray Police say

TUESDAY 3/16/2021 7:52 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Murray this morning.

Sgt. Jason Coons with Murray Police tells ABC4 that the woman was crossing the intersection at 4500 South and 500 West at around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle traveling westbound on 4500 South then struck her, police say.

The unidentified woman was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Police have not released whether the woman was walking with the light or against it, or if the driver of the vehicle is at fault.

Investigators are working to gather more information about the incident.

Original Story: Authorities responding to crash in Murray, multiple lanes closed

TUESDAY 3/16/2021 6:57 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are reportedly responding to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in Murray.

Authorities tell ABC4 they are responding to an incident near 4500 S and 500 W in Murray.

The incident has caused multiple lanes to close as of 6:50 a.m. That includes westbound, northbound and eastbound left lane, and southbound right lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the crash is expected to be cleared around 7:45 a.m.

ABC4 is working to gather more information about the incident.