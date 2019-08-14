Authorities looking for Eagle Mountain man last seen Aug. 9

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to keep an eye out for a missing Eagle Mountain man.

Deputies said Eli “Merlin” Dutson, 19, was last heard from when he spoke to his mother by phone on August 8.

Friends reported they saw Dutson’s car as it drove east on Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Friday, August 9.

Dutson is reportedly driving a teal green 2010 Honda Accord with Utah “In God We Trust” license plate number S076L. There is a “Utah UTES” sticker in the back window.

If you have any information or have seen Merlin please contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Mountain Division, through Central Utah dispatch at 801-794-3970.

Dutson’s family prepared the flier below. You can keep up with updates at “Merlin Dutson is Missing” on Facebook.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: