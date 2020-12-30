Authorities investigating fatal Park City crash

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Summit County.

Park City Fire District shared a Facebook post shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday saying crews were responding to a car accident on Marsac, adding that the road is temporarily closed for investigation.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed at 9:50 a.m. that the crash is fatal.

Few details are known at this time, but more information is expected to be released at around 11 a.m.

ABC4 will update this story with information as it becomes available.

