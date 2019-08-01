Authorities, family happy 12-year-old girl found safe

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – A collective sigh of relief for a South Salt Lake family and authorities.

As of 11:37 a.m. Thursday 12-year-old Asiah Mister was found safe.

South Salt Lake police said Asiah planned a sleepover with friends and didn’t tell her grandmother. The girl left her home at the River Run Condos at 4 p.m. Wednesday saying she was going to meet a friend at a nearby Maverick gas station. When she didn’t return home, Asiah’s grandmother called police around 12:45 a.m.

“Asiah… went to an adjoining apartment complex, and did meet up with her friend there, but also met up with two girls 16-years-old and 12-years-old,” said Gary Keller, Executive Officer of the South Salt Lake Police Department. They decided to go to one of the girl’s houses to have a sleepover. That house is located in West Valley City near to the location that we received from Asiah’s phone.”

Police said it was around 11:30 this morning when one of the girls Asiah was with saw her picture on social media and called the police.

Keller said police did expend a lot of manpower on this search, but ultimately they are happy Asiah is safe.

