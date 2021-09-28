SOUTH MESA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities investigating the deaths – ruled a double homicide – of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner are now pursuing a new lead, and asking for the community’s help. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the FBI, are investigating the death of the recently married couple.

On August 18, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bodies of two women were found in the La Sal Mountains near Moab, a popular tourist destination outside Arches National Park. The women have been identified as Turner and Schulte. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and had last been seen on Friday, August 13.

Turner and Schulte were reportedly found by Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend of Schulte. Hunter, a longtime friend of Schulte, and calls her “magical.” Friends of the couple say the two women loved to go camping with their pet rabbit. Hunter tells ABC4 she received a phone call from Schulte’s father in Montana when the couple had not been heard from for three days. Schulte’s father told Hunter a “creeper dude” had recently caused them to move their camp. Hunter found their campsite, and their bodies, while on the phone with Schulte’s father.

The couple had last been seen at a bar in Moab on Friday, August 13. In recent weeks, there had been speculation that the deaths of Schulte and Turner were connected to the death of Gabby Petito. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had been in Moab on August 12. They had been in an argument outside the Moonflower Co-op, where Schulte worked, that prompted witnesses to call the police.

Earlier this month, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were “looking at everything” regarding a possible connection. Within a few days, authorities determined there was no relationship between the Petito case and the double homicide.

In a Sept. 28 release, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office says it has continued to follow up with any information and tips they have received regarding the double homicide of Schulte and Turner. What they have received has “benefitted this office in the investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office is now asking anyone who was in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains between the dates of August 13, 14, and 15 to contact investigators with what they may have heard. According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have called on numerous labs and technicians to assist in the forensic analysis of items of interest in the case. Unfortunately, the analysis could take several months or more to complete.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office understands the public concern and speculation surrounding this case and will when available release any information that does not impede the investigatory process,” the release reads.

If you have any information about the double homicide of Schulte and Turner, you can contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115. Two $10,000 rewards are being offered for information aiding the investigation.