ATV crash near Little Sahara sends man to hospital

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are rushing to the scene of an ATV crash near Juab County, Saturday.

On May 15, a crash involving an ATV took place near the Sand Mountain area of Little Sahara according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell ABC4, one adult man was found injured with a broken back upon arrival. Deputies say the man was then taken by Air-med to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo for treatment.

It is unknown what caused the crash or if there are other parties involved. The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

