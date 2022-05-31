HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say a man has died after an ATV accident in Heber City on Monday.

Heber City Police say the victim is a 22-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the fatal incident happened near the area of 1390 South Highway 40 around 9:38 p.m. The victim was the sole occupant of the ATV at the time.

When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures on the victim. A medical air ambulance was dispatched to transport the injured man to a local hospital.

Authorities confirm the man later died of his injuries while receiving care at the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but police say alcohol is being considered as a potential contributing factor.

Officials are still currently investigating the fatal incident.

The Heber City Police Department was assisted by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol in this case.