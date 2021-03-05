Attending Satnam Singh’s viewing tonight? Here’s what you need to know

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re planning to attend the public viewing for Ogden community giant, Satnam Singh, here’s what you need to know.

The public viewing begins at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, and lasts until 8 p.m. The viewing will be held at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary located at 3408 Washington Boulevard. The Satnam Singh family is asking for people to wear masks and avoid touching or hugging them.

The family practices Sikhism. According to a spokesperson for the family, they believe Satnam’s spirit lives on and his spirit is in God’s hands now.

They are asking visitors to have their heads covered with a light-colored (or solid-colored) cap or bandana. The most important thing is to keep your hair covered, to dress modestly, and to be respectful when entering the building and pass Satnam’s body.

The family also kindly asks people to refrain from offering money or flowers and to instead give to someone who is in need in a gesture that honors Satnam’s tradition of love. There will also be a basket where you can drop letters or cards.

The Satnam Singh family provided ABC4 with a statement:

“It is with grateful hearts that we thank each and every one of you for the love and support you have shown our family. Thank you to our extended family, friends, customers, and the community of Ogden. We have been overwhelmed by your outpouring of kindness and generosity.”

ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro will be live from the mortuary at 5 and 6 p.m with the latest details.