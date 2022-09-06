OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Orem Police Department, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Orem.

Orem Police and Fire Departments responded to the initial report of a fire at the Orem Utah Temple, located at 1471 South Geneva Rd. on Monday, July 25 at approximately 11:10 p.m.

ATF Certified Fire Investigators have also responded to the scene of the now suspected arson to provide investigational support for the Orem Police Department.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this arson.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should contact ATF at (888) 283-8477 or the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or website.

ATF regulates the firearm industry and is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes.