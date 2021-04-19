At Utah vigil, messages of trauma – and hope – from crime victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday night, crime victims gathered to share their stories, including how they’ve been able to heal and help others after tragedy.

Sunday, April 18, marked the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“Every year, millions of Americans are affected by crime. Many will need ongoing care and resources,” writes Hildegard Koenig, the outreach and civil rights coordinator with the Utah Office for Victims of Crime.

The week is about celebrating progress and raising awareness of victims’ rights. It’s also about support.

“We resolve to reach out, listen, and support them as they press forward on a path to recovery. We commit to better support victims by earning and building their trust and by engaging our communities in response efforts. This National Crime Victims’ Rights Week shows victims they are not alone,” writes Koenig.

Please watch the attached video above to hear those from Sunday night’s vigil.

More resources are available here: Crimevictim.utah.gov