Kids get supplies for Back-to-school at picnic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Valley Behavioral Health hosted its third annual Children’s Services Back-to-School picnic at Union Park in Midvale Wednesday.

At the event, free haircuts were provided by Evans Hairstyling College as well as new backpacks and school supplies donated by a Valley employee-led school supply drive to at-risk youth.

Courtesy of Valley Behavioral Health

Courtesy of Valley Behavioral Health

Children from Valley’s outpatient programs and their families were treated to a picnic-style meal at the park, according to officials.

“More than 110,000 children in Utah are currently living below the poverty line and have little to no access to new school supplies each year,” said Gary Larcenaire, CEO and president of Valley Behavioral Health. “Our Back-to-School picnic gives us the perfect opportunity to help Utah’s most vulnerable.”

