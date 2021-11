Salt Lake City Police respond to a deadly crash near W. North Temple on Monday, November 8, 2021. (Salt Lake City Police)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At least one person is dead following a crash in Salt Lake City.

Police say they are investigating the crash in the area of 750 W. North Temple Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid 600 W to 800 W on North Temple.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as information becomes available.