At least 12 trapped following flash flooding in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Deputies and county road crews are working to help at least a dozen people make their way out of an area where flash flooding occurred Friday.
Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said storms caused flooding and debris flows across the roads in the area of the Promised Land Resort at the Pinnacles (formerly known as the Camelot Resort).
No injuries have been reported.
This area was heavily impacted by 2018’s Dollar Ridge Fire as well as subsequent flash flooding and debris flows.
Deputies ask people to “avoid the area for their safety and for the safety of those who will be called upon to rescue them if they become trapped.”
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
